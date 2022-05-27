Brokerages Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) to report $5.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.21 billion and the highest is $5.60 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $22.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $22.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $26.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $349.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

