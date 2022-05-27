Brokerages Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Paya posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Paya by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,893 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Paya by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,137,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paya by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,071,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 136,053 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.15. 27,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,186. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $812.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.01.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

