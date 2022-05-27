Brokerages Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Announce -$1.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) will post ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is ($1.13). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($5.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.33) to ($2.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 26,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,705. The firm has a market cap of $381.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $23.56.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

