Brokerages Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Qorvo posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.09.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,861,000 after buying an additional 1,294,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $150,636,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $201.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.75.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

