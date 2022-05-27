Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $956.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will announce $956.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $910.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Shares of SPB opened at $89.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

