Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.68. Summit Materials posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Summit Materials by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 108,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. 39,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,018. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.