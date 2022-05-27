Brokerages Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.90 Million

Brokerages expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) to post sales of $125.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.50 million. Workiva reported sales of $105.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $533.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.10 million to $535.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $632.86 million, with estimates ranging from $623.70 million to $642.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of WK opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.77. Workiva has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $2,535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 30.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 33.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Workiva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Workiva by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.