Brokerages Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Yext reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.16. 82,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.48. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $48,051,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at $25,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 241.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

