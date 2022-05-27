Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Target Price at $61.33

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE AFL opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Aflac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

