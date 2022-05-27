Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) PT at $232.13

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

HII stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,588,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

