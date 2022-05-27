Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Target Price at $101.17

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

MSM opened at $83.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

