Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) PT at $39.90

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,094 shares of company stock worth $3,534,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 283,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $31.62 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.