Brokers Issue Forecasts for PHX Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $124.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.63. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

About PHX Minerals (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.