Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.61.

Shares of BNS opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.20. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,691,000 after purchasing an additional 358,362 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,081,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,703,000 after purchasing an additional 846,500 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.801 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

