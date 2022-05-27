Brokers Offer Predictions for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $38.88 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,920.00 target price on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,095.33.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,028.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,039.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,977.43. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

