Brokers Offer Predictions for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

KRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

