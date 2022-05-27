Brokers Offer Predictions for Skylight Health Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

SLHG has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skylight Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

SLHG opened at $0.65 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Skylight Health Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

