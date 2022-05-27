Brokers Set Expectations for Tritium DCFC Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DCFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

DCFC opened at $8.53 on Friday. Tritium DCFC has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

