Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 45,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,517. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The company had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

