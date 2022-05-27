Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Declares $0.41 Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ BPYPP opened at $22.00 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.66.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
