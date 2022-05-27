Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Short Interest Update

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the April 30th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BCAC opened at $10.12 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.