BRP (DOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion.

TSE DOO opened at C$96.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$100.15. BRP has a one year low of C$73.74 and a one year high of C$129.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on DOO shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$134.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 target price on BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.92.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

