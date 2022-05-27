BRP (DOOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 3rd. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. BRP has set its FY23 guidance at CAD10.75-11.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $8.530-$8.810 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

