BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BSQUARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $26.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.52.

BSQUARE ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.