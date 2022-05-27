Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Releases Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 43.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.09. 12,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,198. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $317.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67.

In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $285,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 30,150 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $481,495.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,464 shares of company stock valued at $503,252 and have sold 23,048 shares valued at $426,504. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 16.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

