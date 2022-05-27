Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.56.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of BG stock opened at $114.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,666 shares of company stock worth $66,286,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

