Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $215.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.86.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.33. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $142.41 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

