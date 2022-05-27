Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $215.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.86.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.33. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $142.41 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.