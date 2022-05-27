Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.05.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL opened at $169.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 102,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $948,000.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.