Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.05.
BURL opened at $169.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $357.34.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 102,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $948,000.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
