Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Loop Capital

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.62.
Shares of BURL stock opened at $169.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.29 and a 200-day moving average of $229.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
