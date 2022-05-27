Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Loop Capital

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.62.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $169.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.29 and a 200-day moving average of $229.33.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

