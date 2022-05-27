Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $205.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.62.
BURL stock opened at $169.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
