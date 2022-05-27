Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $205.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.62.

BURL stock opened at $169.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

