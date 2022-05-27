Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $209.00

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cowen to $209.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s current price.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.86.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.67. 48,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $142.41 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.29 and its 200-day moving average is $229.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

