Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a growth of 159.0% from the April 30th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,918,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYRG stock opened at 0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.01.

Get Buyer Group International alerts:

Buyer Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.