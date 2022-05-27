Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,832.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cable One by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Cable One by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 12.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO stock opened at $1,280.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,328.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,524.06. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

