Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Increases Dividend to GBX 15 Per Share

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Caffyns's previous dividend of $7.50.

Shares of LON CFYN opened at GBX 557 ($7.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £15.02 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 552.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 549.42. Caffyns has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370 ($4.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 650 ($8.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48.

In other news, insider Sarah J. Caffyn purchased 3,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £20,014.50 ($25,184.98).

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, LEVC, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

