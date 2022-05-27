CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for CaixaBank in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CaixaBank’s FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAIXY. Citigroup upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.09) to €3.30 ($3.51) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.62) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This is a boost from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

