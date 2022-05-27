Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.72. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

