Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares in the company, valued at $367,970,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 148.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.72. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

