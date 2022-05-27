Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) PT Lowered to $100.00

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.87. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,798. The stock has a market cap of $587.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 95.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

