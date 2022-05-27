Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.43.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.98. 538,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,903. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $124.21 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 79.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 695.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

