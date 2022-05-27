Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$36.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.50.

ALA traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.43. 488,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,877. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.51. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$23.83 and a 52-week high of C$31.16.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.0031482 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

