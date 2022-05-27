Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS.

CM opened at $53.74 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $51.14 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $295,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

