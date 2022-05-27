Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New C$83.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.58.

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $51.14 and a 1-year high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

