Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CM. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE:CM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. 32,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,496. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $51.14 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 136,519 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.