Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.645 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

NYSE CM opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $51.14 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

