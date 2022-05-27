Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$78.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,496. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $51.14 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 136,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.