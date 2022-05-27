Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Up 128.8% in May

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, an increase of 128.8% from the April 30th total of 3,640,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.
Shares of CM opened at $53.74 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $51.14 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.
