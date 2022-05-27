Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.645 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $51.14 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $542,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.