Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price target on the stock. CSFB set a C$81.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.71.

CM traded up C$0.44 on Friday, reaching C$69.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$133.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$147.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$66.05 and a one year high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.7600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total value of C$1,177,686.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,815.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

