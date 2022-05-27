Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BLOZF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.53. Cannabix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
