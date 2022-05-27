CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Up 141.0% in May

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
ATNFW opened at $0.24 on Friday. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.24.
